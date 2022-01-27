Credit Suisse AG Sells 130,366 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,366 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of Public Storage worth $118,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $5,722,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $3,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PSA. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.77.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock opened at $348.18 on Thursday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $224.82 and a twelve month high of $377.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $352.61 and its 200-day moving average is $329.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

