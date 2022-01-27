Credit Suisse AG Sells 201,990 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,990 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.71% of ShockWave Medical worth $123,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWAV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2,438.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,071,000 after buying an additional 582,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 113.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after buying an additional 188,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,138,000 after buying an additional 183,398 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 255.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 139,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 122.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,447 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $445,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $549,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,700 shares of company stock worth $16,331,656. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $132.98 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.46 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -120.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.51 and its 200 day moving average is $193.13.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWAV. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.71.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

