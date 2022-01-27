Credit Suisse AG Sells 31,031 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,803,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,031 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.09% of Pentair worth $131,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2,106.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Seaport Research Partners cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.