Credit Suisse AG Sells 52,525 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,525 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Chubb worth $124,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 5.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $194.10 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The company has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.48 and its 200 day moving average is $184.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.19.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

