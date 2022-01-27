Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of Moody’s worth $151,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Moody’s by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 707,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,146,000 after buying an additional 123,199 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 30.8% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,911,000 after buying an additional 96,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 266,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,631,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $324.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $380.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.91. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

