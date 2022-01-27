Credit Suisse Group Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$34.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s current price.

H has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydro One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.54.

Shares of TSE:H traded up C$0.37 on Thursday, hitting C$32.06. 1,040,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,974. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.09. Hydro One has a one year low of C$26.38 and a one year high of C$33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

