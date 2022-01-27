Credit Suisse Group Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$34.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s current price.
H has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydro One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.54.
Shares of TSE:H traded up C$0.37 on Thursday, hitting C$32.06. 1,040,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,974. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.09. Hydro One has a one year low of C$26.38 and a one year high of C$33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.
