Credit Suisse Group Increases Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$63.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s previous close.

EMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB upped their price objective on Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$61.00 target price on Emera and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$63.00.

Shares of TSE EMA traded up C$1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$60.50. 3,028,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The stock has a market cap of C$15.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63. Emera has a 1 year low of C$49.66 and a 1 year high of C$63.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$60.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.23.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

