Credit Suisse Group Trims Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Target Price to C$60.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CSFB boosted their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$62.13.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of TSE:GOOS traded up C$1.06 on Thursday, reaching C$37.93. The company had a trading volume of 63,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,139. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$35.78 and a twelve month high of C$67.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Pat Sherlock sold 44,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$2,718,256.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,105.16. Also, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total value of C$362,041.90. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,076 shares of company stock worth $4,028,522.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.