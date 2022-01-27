Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 4,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $15,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $16,360.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $18,160.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $19,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $9,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $9,240.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $10,440.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $9,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $10,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $10,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $9,860.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.64. 359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,453. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Crexendo by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

