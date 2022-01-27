Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) shares fell 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.38. 14,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 240,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRNX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $834.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.14.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $97,072.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $140,509.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,794 shares of company stock worth $1,505,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 402,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after buying an additional 201,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

