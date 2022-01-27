Critical Analysis: First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) & Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN)

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and First Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Capital 29.38% 10.24% 1.07%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Community Investors Bancorp and First Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of First Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and First Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Capital $38.25 million 3.65 $10.13 million $3.43 12.06

First Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Dividends

Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Capital pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Capital beats Community Investors Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its banking services include personal, business, loan center, and retirement planning. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bucyrus, OH.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

