Critical Comparison: Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) & Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) and Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sera Prognostics and Biocept, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Biocept 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sera Prognostics presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 189.97%. Given Sera Prognostics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than Biocept.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Biocept shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Biocept shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Biocept’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Biocept $27.46 million 1.61 -$17.81 million $0.22 11.96

Sera Prognostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biocept.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Biocept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A Biocept 4.71% 10.35% 5.90%

Summary

Biocept beats Sera Prognostics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc. is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample. The company utilizes cell enrichment and extraction technology for the detection and analysis of circulating tumor DNA tests. It also offers services to other laboratory testing providers, academic institutions, research organizations, biopharmaceutical companies and clinical trial support and specific oncogenic alterations. Biocept was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

