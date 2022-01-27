Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

COIHY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.96. 1,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,756. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Croda International has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $71.42.

Get Croda International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COIHY. Citigroup lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.