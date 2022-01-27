Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $3.24 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.54. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRON. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Cronos Group stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cronos Group by 67.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 689,069 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after buying an additional 614,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cronos Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 327,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cronos Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,328 shares during the period. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

