Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $3.24 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.54. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRON. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.
Cronos Group stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.64.
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
