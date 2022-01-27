Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Raised to $204.00 at Citigroup

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $204.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.23.

NYSE:CCI opened at $176.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.55. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

