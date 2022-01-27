Crown (CRW) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.10 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $886.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,923.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.80 or 0.00779442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00239838 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00026381 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004554 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,947,971 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

