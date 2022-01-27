Crown (NYSE:CCK) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) shot up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.71 and last traded at $112.55. 6,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,025,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.97.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Crown by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in Crown by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Crown by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 62,488 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

