Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.74. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 8,369 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Crucible Acquisition by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,161,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

