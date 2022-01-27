Crust Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Crust coin can now be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009169 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00056099 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.32 or 0.00358445 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.