Crypterium (CRPT) Market Cap Hits $17.41 Million

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Crypterium coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crypterium has traded up 72.7% against the US dollar. Crypterium has a total market cap of $17.41 million and $13.84 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypterium Coin Profile

CRPT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,551,488 coins and its circulating supply is 81,553,937 coins. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Crypterium

