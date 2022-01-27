Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU) Short Interest Update

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the December 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.10 on Thursday. 32 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,961. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

