CryptoBlades Market Cap Reaches $5.05 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for about $5.98 or 0.00016534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoBlades has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.90 or 0.06707560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00053360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,150.89 or 0.99997558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00053041 BTC.

About CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,684 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using US dollars.

