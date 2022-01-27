CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $798,503.24 and $44.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00179017 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00030879 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00077821 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.34 or 0.00392458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008932 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000466 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

