CryptoTask Market Capitalization Achieves $296,779.30 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTask has a market cap of $296,779.30 and $41,592.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,238,207 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

