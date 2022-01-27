CSFB Boosts Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$63.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target increased by research analysts at CSFB from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reduced their price target on Fortis to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.08.

Shares of FTS stock traded up C$0.97 on Thursday, reaching C$59.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,075. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The stock has a market cap of C$28.08 billion and a PE ratio of 22.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$58.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.40. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$48.97 and a 12 month high of C$61.54.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.11 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.8499998 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

