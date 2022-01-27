CSFB Raises Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$63.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s current price.

EMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Emera and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$62.77.

Shares of Emera stock traded up C$1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$60.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,036. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.63 billion and a PE ratio of 33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. Emera has a 1 year low of C$49.66 and a 1 year high of C$63.71.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emera will post 3.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

