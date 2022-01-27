CSFB Raises Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$34.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target upped by investment analysts at CSFB from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.46.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of H traded up C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$26.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.10.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.