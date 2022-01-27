CSFB Raises Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$34.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target upped by investment analysts at CSFB from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.46.
Shares of H traded up C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$26.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.10.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.
