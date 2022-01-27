CSW Industrials (CSWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. CSW Industrials has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $0.400-$0.450 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance at $1.100-$1.200 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $155.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.88 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect CSW Industrials to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $112.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $110.20 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total transaction of $1,320,606.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,751 shares of company stock worth $2,757,346 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

