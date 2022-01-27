CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $110.17

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $110.17 and last traded at $110.99, with a volume of 620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $155.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.88 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $256,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,751 shares of company stock worth $2,757,346 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

