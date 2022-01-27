CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. CSX reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

CSX stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.