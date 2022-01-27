CUE Protocol Price Tops $11.39 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.39 or 0.00030525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $86,757.99 and $156.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00049100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.59 or 0.06575482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,224.35 or 0.99759160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051398 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

