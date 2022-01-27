Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $352.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report sales of $352.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $345.30 million to $358.20 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $357.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.29.

In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,477,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after buying an additional 71,745 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,059,000 after buying an additional 71,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,548,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $130.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $91.23 and a 12 month high of $143.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

