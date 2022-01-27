Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Announces Earnings Results

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

Shares of CFR stock traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.80. 965,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,489. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $91.23 and a fifty-two week high of $143.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.65. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.29.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

