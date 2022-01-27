Cummins (CMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cummins to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $225.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.23 and a 200 day moving average of $230.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins has a 12 month low of $203.38 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cummins stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

