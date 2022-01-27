Cummins (CMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cummins to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $225.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.23 and a 200 day moving average of $230.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins has a 12 month low of $203.38 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cummins stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
