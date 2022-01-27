Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $680.00 Million

Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will report $680.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $679.40 million to $681.00 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $668.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $134.17 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $142.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

