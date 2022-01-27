CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,033 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $45,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS opened at $104.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.53. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

