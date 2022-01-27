CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 47,149 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.74 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

