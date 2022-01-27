CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,498 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after buying an additional 22,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 62,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $48.48 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

