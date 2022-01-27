CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $3.17 Million in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 37,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $140.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.86 and a 200 day moving average of $147.32. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

