CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $3.39 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,290 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Generac by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after buying an additional 363,940 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Generac by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after buying an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.26.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $265.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.21 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

