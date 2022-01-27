CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Murphy USA as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth $2,062,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 513.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 598,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,133,000 after purchasing an additional 501,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,723,000 after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 18,863.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 154,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 153,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUSA. Raymond James increased their target price on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $186.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.93. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.47 and a 1-year high of $202.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

