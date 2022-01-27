CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 44,039 Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average is $70.33. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

