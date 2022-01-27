CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 3,471 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 412.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 30,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 26,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $233.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.