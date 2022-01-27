CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 944 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after acquiring an additional 889,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,953,000 after acquiring an additional 306,358 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In related news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $185.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.54 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

