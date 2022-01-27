CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,889 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 40,720 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 2.20% of Ballantyne Strong worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ballantyne Strong in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 22.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 51.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,745 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 33.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 122,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.26. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.47.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 72.56%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Mitchell acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

