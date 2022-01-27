CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,160 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Sysco by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Sysco by 27.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

SYY stock opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.94.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

