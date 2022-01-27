CyberMiles (CMT) Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and $283,151.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,968.00 or 0.99860671 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00079958 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00291196 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00027805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009646 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000992 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

