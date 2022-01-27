Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Update

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CELP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,424. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5,487.48%. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

