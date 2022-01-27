Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.51

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.02. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 12,062 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $12.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5,487.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

