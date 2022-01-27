Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) will announce $178.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.70 million and the lowest is $178.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full-year sales of $703.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.40 million to $704.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $739.35 million, with estimates ranging from $734.50 million to $744.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Raymond James started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

NASDAQ:CYXT opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $648,000. BC Partners Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,955,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

