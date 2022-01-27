Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) will announce $178.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.70 million and the lowest is $178.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full-year sales of $703.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.40 million to $704.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $739.35 million, with estimates ranging from $734.50 million to $744.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cyxtera Technologies.
Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter.
NASDAQ:CYXT opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.79.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $648,000. BC Partners Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,955,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc
